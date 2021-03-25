New training opportunities in the works for Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Trying to bring new opportunities to Scotland County residents, Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, presented a proposal to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority on Thursday which would bring training for those interested in obtaining their CDL.

“Seven years ago, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute out of Hudson started a program bringing truck driving classes to more counties,” said McInnis. “Last fall was the first time we have been able to hold one in Scotland County.”

According to McInnis, the training was held in the Abbott Lab parking lot on Hwy. 401 and the class was a tremendous success.

“We usually would see 12 to 14 students in these classes … however in our fall class we had 21 people participate,” said McInnis. “These students were from all different backgrounds and we had males and female driving students.”

Mark Ward, Scotland County economic development director, followed up by stating all 21 graduated and they all had job offers after graduation.

“Sen. Tom McInnis reached out to me and asked when our next program would be,” said McInnis. “He then said it was about time we had our own program and asked if he could help with state funding could we find a location.

“Which is why I am reaching out to the SRAA,” McInnis added, “I have been shown a few pieces of property by Mark Ward and believe we have one that could benefit both this program and the SRAA.”

If this program and partnership were to be completed, McInnis said it would greatly increase the number of learning opportunities available to Scotland County and surrounding county residents.

“We could possibly start holding four classes a year with six trucks available for each class,” said McInnis.

The authority had a resounding agreement on the opportunity and many members stated, they believe this is a great idea and could make a great partnership. They further stated they would like to help look into what properties are available and would best work for the program.

“I would like to mimic what my fellow members have stated and say I think this is a great idea and would be a great opportunity for RCC and the authority and for the residents as well,” said Guy McCook.

McInnis further stated, if the state funding went through and a location was found, they would have the money for repairs if needed.

“We could place fences on the property, some type break room area like a butler building and even work on paving if it were necessary,” said McInnis.

If plans are agreed upon and the money funded for it, according to McInnis, once classes begin it will be a 12-week course.

“When these drivers leave this class, they have been prepared to complete their CDL test and will have the driving time to move forward with job opportunities,” said McInnis.

