Candidates talk unity

LAURINBURG — During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, four candidates spoke to the board about why they would be best for the vacant seat.

Candidates gave a three-minute introduction before being asked questions by the board. One of the questions asked was about how the candidates would support unity on the board.

Smith C. Hersman (Sandy Callan)

“To be able to discuss issues, to be able to compromise and meet in the middle rather than being frozen in place for whatever the issue might be. There might be times that come up where you cannot reach a compromise but there are other solutions too. That willingness to talk, to discuss and to give a little in that middle those are the keys.”

Jennifer Cole

“First, I’ll say I’m a person who doesn’t like confrontation. So that’s just in my nature. At my job they like to get me to be the person to talk to the other side sometimes because I just have a way, generally speaking, of expressing myself without being harsh or trying to be critical of a different opinion.”

Vicki Jackson

“I would be open-minded to any suggestions that would help unite those of us on the school board. I would also encourage all board members to stay focused on the main objective and that is the betterment of the school system.”

Atondra Ellis

“There’s got to be common ground and for everyone here, it’s my hope that the reason people are sitting in these spots is because you want to help and you’re looking forward to our future. At some point, we have to train these people who are in the classrooms now to take these spots where you are. You don’t want to be that parent who’s looking back and wondering ‘oh my goodness who’s going to take care of me,’ I have elderly parents and they trained their children well and they are not nervous about what’s going to happen to them. They know I’m going to be there, they know my sisters are going to be there. We need to train our current students so that they can take the roles so that they’re prepared. All that goes back to unification, that’s your reason. If you have a common goal and you have the communicative skills to have a conversation, then you work towards that. You’re on one side, you’re on one team, we’re all Fighting Scots, we all bleed plaid and that’s the motivation to help those kids reach back to take over what we’re doing. That should not be dismissive. When we’re helping our teachers, when we’re helping our custodians, when we’re helping our students, that should not be dismissive. We are one team, we are one group of Fighting Scots on the same side.”

