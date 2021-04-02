Author to hold book release, storytime

LAURINBURG — Local author Carrie A. Clark is hosting a drive-thru book release celebration on April 17 at 3 p.m. The drive-thru and a storytime will take place at 900 Caledonia Road in Laurinburg.

Clark will be presenting her first publication titled “ A Fun Nature Walk.”

The event for parents and children will also feature Tyris Jones as the storyteller.

The book illustrations were created by Robert Steele.

Clark would draw inspiration from her experiences as mother, grandmother and early childhood educator to create “A Fun Nature Walk.“

As a new author, Clark is excited about her second book release and plans to continue to let the Lord guide her through future endeavors.

As a strong believer in faith, Clark cites her strong faith in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.”

Clark’s first book was a “spiritual poetry book” titled “Expressions of The Heart.”

According to Clark, becoming an author has been challenging at times and consisted of long hours and late nights.

“As an author, I believe that you have to be diverse — both books are targeting different audiences,” Clark added. “’A Fun Nature Walk’ has been written to create a storytime that engages children and helps reinforce their discoveries — it also teaches children to be persistent in reading and instill good habits in reading that will help build lifelong learning in children.”

Ahead of her second book release, Clark expresses gratitude for family, friends and the community.

Clark added, “As a new local author, the part that I look forward to so far is celebrating this huge accomplishment in my life with family, friends and those in our community — I give God all the glory.”

