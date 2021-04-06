FUN FOR FAMILIES

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Spring Carnival is in full swing and attendance has exceeded expectations.

“Everything has been going really good,” said Billy Norris Jr. of Laurel Hill. “COVID restrictions seem to be being followed by most and we have had a great turnout.”

Norris also said the fairgrounds stayed crowded over the weekend and early in the week.

“Yesterday (Monday) had a great crowd,” said Norris. “I really did not expect such great attendance …”

The Seahawks youth football team was expected to visit the carnival on Tuesday evening.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. and remains open until 10 p.m. during the week and opens at noon on the weekend with a closing time of 11 p.m.

The mobile carnival featuring rides and a midway by Michael’s Amusements of Fayetteville rolled into town on Thursday and was set to remain in place for 10 days — it will wrap up on Sunday. Several rides such as bumper cars and a carousel are available for entertainment as well as food vendors.

“They are not offering wrist bands this year due to COVID restrictions, however, they are selling tickets,” said Norris. “The best deal is the $25 ticket book. All the tickets do not have to be used in one visit, they can be used on multiple visits.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.