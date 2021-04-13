Jackson sworn into BOE

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education is back to an eight member board.

Vicki Jackson was elected 4-3 on Monday night after the board voted two times previously and were unable to reach a decision on a candidate. Jackson took her oath of office and joined the board afterwards.

The at-large seat was vacated by Darrel “B.J.” Gibson in December after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The other candidates for the seat are Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis and Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan.”)

