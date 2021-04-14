Lowery has worked hard to keep things clean at Scotia Village

LAURINBURG — John Lowery is an environmental service technician and assistant manager of environmental services at Scotia Village in Laurinburg.

Originally from High Point, Lowery has lived in Laurinburg since the age of 6 years old.

With roughly 200 residents living at Scotia Village, Lowery is responsible for tending to residents in all five major buildings within the community, including the houses and cottages.

With the community experiencing constant traffic, it is important that workers are well-versed in the cleansing operations. From carpet extracting, sweeping, mopping, trash pick-up, hard-floor cleaning and furniture moving — Lowery prioritizes cleanliness and the comfort of Scotia Village residents.

Lowery has been working at Scotia Village since 2004, and he takes his job seriously. In all those years, Lowery has only missed two days of work.

After Lowery was recently promoted to assistant manager, he said, “Hard work pays off. People recognize what you do, that you work hard.”

At times, Lowery has been responsible for cleaning “50 floors” of residents.

Scotia Village holds an Appreciation Day, which celebrates all of the efforts of the Scotia Village staff.

During the holiday season, the staff also uses the Morris Morgan entertainment center for skits and singing Christmas carols for the residents. The event was disrupted by COVID-19 last year, but the community is hopeful the events will proceed as usual this year.

Lowery describes his interactions with residents as the most gratifying part of working in the Scotia Village community.

“I just like being around the people. Makes you feel good at the end of the day and you’re doing something to help somebody. They don’t put up one of those fake appreciations, they really appreciate it.

