Two arrested for February homicide

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on charges of first-degree murder in connection with a February homicide.

Monerrior Dejuan Taylor of Atlanta, Georiga, was killed on Feb. 11 on Blakely Road. Warrants for first-degree murder were taken out on Shavonte Jarrel McBryde and Kenneth Quick on April 9 by Det. McKee with the Scotland County Narcotic Division

Quick and McBryde were arrested Thursday and were not given a bond for the charges.

In February, deputies were sent to the residence on Blakely Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found McBryde and Quick who had suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Quick was taken by EMS and McBryde was taken by Enos Clark. In the home, Taylor was found deceased.

According to the recent press release, approximately 33 pounds of ecstasy, approximately 11 pounds of marijuana along with crack cocaine and firearms were found at the scene.

On Feb. 17 Clark was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and given a $50,000 bond and re-arrested for accessory after the fact of first-degree murder on April 9 and given a $500,000 bond.

McBryde was arrested on Feb. 22 for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA. His bond for those charges is unknown.

Quick was arrested on Feb. 19 for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, conspire to traffic marijuana, possession with intent to make, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and conspire to traffic MDA/MDMA. He was given a $120,000 bond for those charges.

”The citizens of Scotland County should know that Sheriff Kersey has been involved through this entire operation from start to finish and provided the needed resources to make this happen,” the press release said. “Sheriff Kersey is determined to make sure we are all safe in Scotland County.“

