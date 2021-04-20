Mother’s Day Basket Raffle being held

LAURINBURG — Mother’s Day is creeping up and the Scotland County Literacy Council is hoping to brighten up the day for three special mothers.

The council is holding a Mother’s Day Basket Raffle and tickets are $2 each. Three baskets geared toward mothers will be up for grabs.

“We have chocolates, cookies, teas and luxury bath items in the baskets,” said Director Alana Richards. “The items were donated by the staff and board members of the literacy council.”

The drawing will be held on May 6. For information or to purchase tickets, call 910-276-7007 or email Richards at [email protected]

“I will be putting pictures on our Facebook for people to see the baskets,” said Richards.