Local family celebrates big birthdays … 102 and 85

LAURINBURG — A local family celebrated a total of 187 years of birthdays this past weekend.

The birthday celebration, which honored two Laurinburg women, were held with a drive-through party.

Mary Wilson was born April 20, 1919, and turned 102 years old on Tuesday; her only child, Lillian Jackson, was born on April 10, 1936, and turned 85 years old earlier this month.

According to Marlene Jackson, who is Wilson’s granddaughter, her grandmother has always remained active.

“Up until the coronavirus shut everything down, she was still driving, going fishing (her favorite pastime), doing her shopping every Friday and attending St. James church,” Marlene said.

But those aren’t Wilson’s only pleasures.

When she’s not out and about, Wilson also enjoys playing Dr. Mario on an old Nintendo 64 — as well as doing puzzle books, watch “Walker, Texas Ranger” and listening to Bible verses.

Wilson was one of 13 children born to Walter and Elizabeth Hasty Campbell. She was married three times, and has outlived all three husbands.

The 102-year-old also stays busy running the family business, The Fountain Inn — a rooming house on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg.

“She tells stories from way back to whomever will sit long enough to listen,” Marlene said.

Today, she is part of six generations that includes eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 74 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren.

“She also has a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews,” Marlene said.

The weekend birthday celebration included drive-by wishes from numerous family and friends.

