8-month-old wounded in drive-by shooting

SHELBY (AP) — An infant has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in North Carolina, according to police.

WSOC-TV reported the 8-month-old girl was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in Shelby.

“The mother says they were in bed together,” Shelby Police Lt. Scott Champion told the TV station. “She was holding the baby at the time the shots rang out and the baby was struck.”

Police said the girl, who had a bullet lodged in a lung, was flown to a children’s hospital in Charlotte.

No suspect information was immediately released, the station reported.