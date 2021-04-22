Southeast Regional Airport Authority still working on new logo

LAURINBURG — The new logo for the Southeast Regional Airport Authority is still up in the air.

The board discussed the logo as well as other various topics during its meeting on Thursday, but no major decisions or changes were made.

“We are presenting a mock-up of a logo today,” said Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “We have hired a graphic designer who will be helping us create a logo that meets our needs.”

Several of those in attendance were in agreement that the logo was lacking in luster.

“It is very generic,” said Economic Development Director Mark Ward.

Others chimed in saying it seemed plain and lacking visual appeal. Hatchell will be teaming up with the graphic designer to look at other options.

Several other topics were discussed during the regularly scheduled meeting such as personnel policies and financial reports.

The board meets once a month to cover topics concerning the day-to-day operations of the airport as well as working on new ways to continue to improve and grow.

