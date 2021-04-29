Students visit Laurinburg-Maxton Aiport

LAURINBURG — Students from Christ the Cornerstone Academy in Laurinburg recently got a firsthand look at the operation and grounds of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, as well as an up-close look at an airplane and a parachuting demonstration.

On Friday, Apriul 23, the group of CCA sixth- and seventh-graders took a field trip across town to the airport, where they were welcomed by airport officials and representatives from the Charlotte Aircraft Corp., the U.S. Army Golden Knights and Scotland Aero Services.

“The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport enjoys promoting aviation right here in Scotland County,” said Seth Hatchell, assistant director of then local airport. “Airport management would like to thank Jenks Caldwell III (Charlotte Aircraft Corporation), John McRae (Scotland Aero Services), Mickey Oxendine (Superintendent of Water/Sewer), and Jonathan Clevenger (U.S. Army Golden Knights) for making this a huge success.”

While at the airport, Executive Director Jo Ann Gentry and Hatchell provided a brief overview on what the students could expect for the day, including: a history lesson on the original Laurinburg-Maxton Army Air Base taught by the executive director at the airport terminal; a guided tour by the assistant director of a retired Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-300 provided by the Charlotte Aircraft Corporation; and a guided tour by Superintendent Mickey Oxendine of the wastewater treatment plant owned and operated by the airport.

From there, airport management went over a few rules before the students were divided into three groups. Each group began at a different station with plans to rotate every 20 minutes. Once each station had been visited, all students met back at the airport terminal for a flight demonstration in a Cessna 150 by John McRae and a drone picture of the group by Hatchell.

From there, airport management took the students to the Golden Knights’ facility for a skydiving experience and parachute presentation.

“We hope it was an informative, fun-filled day for the students,” Hatchell said.

