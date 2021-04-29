Hospice golf tournament moved to fall

Registratrions and sponsorships are now being taken

LAURINBURG — It will be tee-it-up time for a good cause this fall, but the 34th annual Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament is going to be slightly different this year.

The typical spring tournament will be moving to the fall after the event was not held last year due to COVID-19. The event will be held on Sept. 14-15 at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg and is sponsored by Eaton Golf Pride.

In its previous 33 years, the golf tournament has raised more than $4 million for patient care through Scotland Regional Hospice and, in 2019, 170 golfers participated in the tournament which raised just over $130,000.

Golfers can register online and the entry fee includes a golf cart, lunch, refreshments and more. The men’s tournament is on both days while the women’s tournament is only on Sept. 14.

“While the biggest part of the fundraising total comes from area businesses and individuals who sponsor the tournament, the accompanying silent auction also contributes to the tournament’s success,” a press release stated. “The 2019 auction featured over 300 items including beach getaways, a whitewater rafting trip, a stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, tickets to a NASCAR race, tickets to multiple college football games, autographed balls and other sports memorabilia, handmade furniture, artwork, golf equipment, and much more.”

There are five different levels for sponsors — platinum, diamond, gold, silver and bronze — all of which include recognition on Scotland Regional Hospice’s website, a team invitation to the sponsor dinner and post-tournament celebration.

Each year the event holds the “Lawson’s Gift” raffle drawing to end the event. The will walk away with a piece of jewelry from Bob’s Jewel Shop in honor of Lawson McCabe. The family has donated jewelry to the event each year since 2002, and the raffle has raised more than $250,000.

This year the business has selected a diamond and cultured pearl ring and pendant set. The raffle tickets are $10 and are already available at Bob’s Jewel Shop, the Scotland Regional Hospice office or online.

For volunteer, sponsorship, and golf opportunities, or to purchase “Lawson’s Gift” raffle tickets, call 910-276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.