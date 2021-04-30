Liaison Committee had a “good conversation”

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee met and had what Scotland County Commissioner Darrell D. Gibson Jr. described as “a very good conversation.”

“As commissioners, we shared our continued desire to lower our tax rate and also provide continued support to our community and schools,” said Gibson. “Our school board shared the many mandates from the state especially in relation to summer school and other needs.”

According to Gibson, the Scotland County School Superintendent Takeda LeGrand will speak with county commissioners on Monday during the board’s regular meeting in reference to the school’s budget.

“It’s our hope to continue our conversation as a liaison committee at our meeting on May 20,” said Gibson.

The Liaison Committee is made up of members from the Scotland County Board of Education and the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners on the committee are Darrell D. Gibson Jr., Whit Gibson and Betty Blue Gholston. BOE members are Rick Singletary, Summer Woodside and Herman Tyson.

