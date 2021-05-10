Sheriff’s Office adds captain in Detective Division

Dover will be part of Detective Division

LAURINBURG — A familiar face has rejoined the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Dover returned to the force earlier this month as a captain in the Detective Division

“Capt. Dover started his law enforcement career in 2005 at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer (and) later worked as a bailiff,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “After attending BLET, Capt. Dover was promoted to patrol deputy, patrol sergeant and a detective sergeant.”

Kersey added that Dover left the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and went to the Hamlet Police Department, where he worked as a patrolman, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant, detective captain and captain of operations.

Capt. Dover earned a Criminal Investigative Certificate in 2016, which includes 500 hours of detective training, along with his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate in 2019.

“We are very happy to have someone with the kind of experience Capt. Dover has join our ranks,” Kersey told WLNC recently. :He is exactly the kind of person we need.”

He is a 1989 graduate of Scotland High School.

