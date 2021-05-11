BOE meets new staff

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education and the public got to meet the newest members of the Scotland County School System team.

Sandra Noel, the chief academic officer, and Dannie T. Williams, the chief human resources officer, were both present at the meeting and were able to talk to the board about what they’re looking forward to in their positions.

Both Noel and Williams will be starting their positions officially on June 1.

Look for more stories on Monday night’s meeting in the print of The Exchange on Wednesday and online on Tuesday.

