Mudbash bringing in some big names

LAURINBURG — Outback ATV/MX Park is hosting its “Eighth Annual Mudbash” starting Thursday, May 27, and the concert lineup has been described as epic.

“Friday night we have performances by Bryan Martin, Tainted Lyric and Darrell Harwood,” said park manager Charles Byrd. “I’m especially excited to hear Darrell Hardwood, he does some really good country covers.”

Saturday night’s list of performers is Jelly Roll and Lenny Cooper.

Information on the performers can be found on their individual Facebook pages, as well as YouTube.

“The weekend hosts for the event are TikTok personalities Officer Eudy and Comedic Cody,” said Byrd. “We also have a foam party that will take place after each concert.”

Byrd and the park crew are also bringing back the “Battle of the Sexes Bounty Hole.”

“Our sponsors for the bounty hole are ‘180 Talent Group’ out of Estill Springs, Tennesse, and ‘King of Deep’ from Dunn,” said Byrd.

Tickets are available at www.ticketbud.com. For information on the event visit Outback ATV Park’s Facebook.

Gates will open for the event starting at 8 a.m. on May 27.

“The fun and shenanigans will go until Sunday,” said Byrd.

Outback ATV Park is located at 18576 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg. The park is open to the public 365 days a year. For information on regular Outback prices visit https://www.outbackmsc.com/rules-pricing.

Mudbash ticket prices

— A weekend pass, which covers Thursday through Sunday and includes camping, is $53.44.

— Saturday only tickets which include camping and concert are $37.71.

— Pre-admittance pass ( per person) is $32.46. This is not a Mudbash ticket. This allows for setting up camp as early as Tuesday if needed. If purchased, a Mudbash ticket will also need to be purchased.

“We look forward to seeing all of our Outbackers,” said Byrd, “And remember, ain’t no party like an Outback party.”

