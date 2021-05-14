Scottish Pilot Club gives a pick-me-up to Scotland Cancer Treatment Center

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently provided a pick-me-up for the staff at the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. Personnel were pampered with hand massages in appreciation for the empathetic loving care they provide our community.

Pilot International has a Pick Me Up Program that recognizes caregivers. The Scottish Pilot Club received a grant from Pilot International to supplement the project to do something extra special for the nurses, medical providers, social worker and support staff of the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center. The activity coincided with National Nurses’ Week and National Hospital Week.

This pick-me-up was personal to the Scottish Pilots for the care our members and their families received through the years. The professionalism and special touch of the staff supported our entire Club because we consider our members family. When they cared for one, they cared for all of us.

The Scottish Pilot Club has been a member of Pilot International, Inc. for 30 years. Pilot International is a volunteer, charitable and educational service organization, whose purpose is to promote programs and activities that influence positive changes in communities throughout the world. Pilot International focuses on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.

To learn more about the Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg, contact Barbara Mack at [email protected] or 910-276-7156.