Williams receives honorary degree at 70

LAURINBURG — Martha Williams walked away from school in the ninth grade, and for more than 50 years she never thought about going back.

“I just didn’t want to go to school, I guess,” said Williams, now 70.

On Saturday, she received an honorary associates degree in biblical studies from Christ Centered Bible College. She was one of 19 graduates, and joining Williams in receiving a degree was her daughter, Cassandra Murchison.

Williams, now a resident of Fayetteville, said she made up her mind a couple years ago to go back to school.

“I was bound and determined to do it,” she said. “The type of degree they offered is what brought me back.”

Williams’ degree is honorary, since she never finished high school. But that doesn’t make it any less important to her.

“I’m really proud of myself,” said Williams, who has always been a God-fearing woman. “I enjoyed learning about God and the Bible.”

Her accomplishment is also a big deal to her daughters — Janice Webb, Alfreda Council and Murchison.

“We are all really proud of mom,” Webb said. “We never would have thought she’d do this.”

When she was presented with her honorary degree on Saturday, Williams received one of the loudest applause and cheers from those in attendance.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]