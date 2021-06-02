Highlander Award nominations come to a close Friday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is still taking applications for the Highlander Award competition. However, time is of the essence.

“We started taking applications back in March,” said Executive Director Chris English. “The deadline to nominate a property is Friday.”

According to English, the purpose of the Highlander Awards competition is to involve businesses, residents, non-profits and schools in beautifying Scotland County and making it sustainable for future generations.

“It also helps to promote pride, respect and a spirit of cooperation for residents throughout the county,” said English.

To nominate someone for the award, visit https://www.laurinburgchamber.com.

“Once you are on the website click on the events and programs tab and choose Highlander Awards,” said English. “The application can be found there.”

Residents who use Facebook can also visit the Chamber’s page and follow the link provided to find the application.

“The application will ask for the name of the property owner being nominated as well as their address,” said English. “It also has a spot for contact information on the person who is making the nomination.”

The competition focuses on the following areas:

— Landscaping/Beautification

— Environmental Concerns

— Pollution Control and Litter Management

— Waste Reduction/Recycling

“The competition is put together through the Green Team,” said English. “The members of this committee go beyond litter and beautification to focus on encouraging green living and green business practices.”

The 2019 winners were Scotland Regional Hospice, Jacqueline Hawx Butler and Deer Croft Homeowners Association.

Last year’s competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

