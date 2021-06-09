Campfire potatoes both rustic and good

Whether you are at a campsite or just barbecuing in your back yard, these campfire potatoes are a must!

This dish will be a perfect side for steak or satisfy all by itelf.

It’s quick and easy, with just 40 minutes needed from start to enjoy!

***

Ingredients …

10-16 each (10 ounces) fingerling or petite potatoes, tri-color if available; skin-on, washed and scrubbed

1 Tablespoon duck fat (or alternative oil or fat)

1 teaspoon Applewood smoked sea salt

1 teaspoon premium dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon cane sugar

8 each (1/2 head) whole cloves garlic, skin-on

4 each (2 ounces) Shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1/8 inch

Maple smoking sawdust

4 Tablespoons Creme Fraiche

A dash of smoked paprika

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs (or breadcrumb alternative)

For garnish: As needed, fresh parsley; minced

***

Directions …

Toss together potatoes, duck fat (or alternative), smoked salt, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, shiitake mushrooms until coated well.

Prepare a broiler pan or hotel pan (or sheet pan) with a screen and a foil lid (or use a stovetop smoker pan).

Place a dusting of maple smoke chips on the bottom and potato/mushroom mixture on top of the screen.

Cover with foil and poke a few holes with a fork to allow smoke to escape.

Put the smoker assembly over a grill on high and smoke for about 10 minutes.

In the meantime, preheat oven to 350°F.

Cover the bottom of an oven safe 6-inch cocotte dish or cast iron pan with bread crumbs. Spoon potato contents over the breadcrumbs.

Finish in the oven at 350°F for 25 minutes.

To plate, place a dollop of crème on top, a dash of smoked paprika on the crème, and sprinkle parsley liberally over entire plate.

