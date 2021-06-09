Campfire potatoes both rustic and good

Whether you are at a campsite or just barbecuing in your back yard, these campfire potatoes are a must!
This dish will be a perfect side for steak or satisfy all by itelf.
It’s quick and easy, with just 40 minutes needed from start to enjoy!
***
Ingredients …
10-16 each (10 ounces) fingerling or petite potatoes, tri-color if available; skin-on, washed and scrubbed
1 Tablespoon duck fat (or alternative oil or fat)
1 teaspoon Applewood smoked sea salt
1 teaspoon premium dark soy sauce
1 teaspoon cane sugar
8 each (1/2 head) whole cloves garlic, skin-on
4 each (2 ounces) Shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1/8 inch
Maple smoking sawdust
4 Tablespoons Creme Fraiche
A dash of smoked paprika
1/4 cup panko bread crumbs (or breadcrumb alternative)
For garnish: As needed, fresh parsley; minced
***
Directions …
Toss together potatoes, duck fat (or alternative), smoked salt, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, shiitake mushrooms until coated well.
Prepare a broiler pan or hotel pan (or sheet pan) with a screen and a foil lid (or use a stovetop smoker pan).
Place a dusting of maple smoke chips on the bottom and potato/mushroom mixture on top of the screen.
Cover with foil and poke a few holes with a fork to allow smoke to escape.
Put the smoker assembly over a grill on high and smoke for about 10 minutes.
In the meantime, preheat oven to 350°F.
Cover the bottom of an oven safe 6-inch cocotte dish or cast iron pan with bread crumbs. Spoon potato contents over the breadcrumbs.
Finish in the oven at 350°F for 25 minutes.
To plate, place a dollop of crème on top, a dash of smoked paprika on the crème, and sprinkle parsley liberally over entire plate.
