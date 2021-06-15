Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elm Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone had stolen a trailer valued at $4,000.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 63-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had opened a bank account in their name.

LAURINBURG — A 62-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had opened a bank account in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Eugene Johnson, 29, of Second Street was arrested Monday on a warrant for assault. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Enos Clark, 40 of Blakely Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bryan Locklear, 43, of Pembroke was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny, felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest and felony possession of cocaine. He was given a $40,000 bond.