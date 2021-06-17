Bicyclists riding forthose who have fallen

LAURINBURG — Just over a dozen bicycles plowed through Scotland County on Thursday with the sole purpose of honoring fallen first responders and helping some of the families left behind.

“Carolina Brotherhood Honoring the Fallen and Their Families is the name of our organization,” said Founding Member Dena Ali. “This is our annual ride. We missed last year so we are extremely happy to be back in action and showing our support.”

The group consisted of 14 cyclists and 22 support staff. According to Ali, this is a downsize from the usual group, which is usually 60 members in all.

“We cut down the numbers for this ride since it is our first coming back after the pandemic,” Ali said. “On our route, we will travel through as many counties possible who have lost a first responder.”

The group of riders started its trip in Asheville on Monday and will end up in Hillsborough when all is said and done.

“All together these men and women are traveling 650 miles to honor the fallen,” said Ali. “The riders put their bodies through the pain and they do it at the hottest time of the year to show their dedication to the cause.”

Also, according to Ali, along the way, the group meets families of those who have lost their lives and are sometimes able to help them in certain situations.

“The other day we ran across a family who had lost their home to a house fire two days prior to meeting us and we were able to help them,” said Ali. “When we were in Lumberton we met a widow of a fallen officer. She said she did not need assistance but we found out her son would be having surgery, so we gave her some money to help with that burden.

“We have encountered so many and been able to help them solely due to the dedication our members have and the support of those in our communities,” Ali added. “We want to help as many family members who have lost someone.”

During the group’s stop in Scotland County, the riders were greeted by first responders as well as the family of fallen Sheriff’s deputy Alexis ‘Thunder Eagle’ Locklear.

“What these guys have done is awesome,” said Ali. “It is nice when we come through a county and see we are being met with open arms.”

The stop was made at the Scotland County EMS Building and a meal was supplied through the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“This group of great individuals reached out to us and let us know our county would be included in its route this year in honor of Thunder,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “I did not realize how much planning goes into this type of event. These guys and girls are awesome and this is a great way to honor fallen first responders. I want to thank the businesses who we reached out to in helping with providing the food for this event. We asked and they did not hesitate.”

According to Kersey, the cyclist will stop next in Moore County and after resting overnight will head on their journey.

“The sacrifice they are all making is just amazing, from time put in to be ready physically for the ride, to taking time off of work to be here and of course the finances of it all. It was an honor to meet them and to be able to help provide a meal before we show them off.”

