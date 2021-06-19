Chris English: Jim Quick ‘is the Rick Flair of beach music’

LAURINBURG — Scotland County flooded downtown Laurinburg on Friday evening to welcome one of its hometown favorites for the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series.

Jim Quick and Coastline took the stage at 6 p.m. in front of a packed South Main Street and under a blazing sun that didn’t seem to bother anyone. And besides, the music was hotter.

“We’ve all been excited to have Jim here … he hasn’t been here in two years,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “He’s a hometown boy and it seems like he brings out all his friends, family, teachers … he’s the Rick Flair of beach music.”

Not everyone was a friend, family or teacher of Quick’s, but they came to hear him nonetheless.

“I just love beach music,” said Doug Russell of Laurinburg. “I like all the groups, but I’ve followed this one for years.”

Russell said he was supposed to be at the beach Friday night, but chose to come to the concert instead.

The band didn’t waste any time getting the crowd hopping, opening up with a new song, “Blowin’ me Up,” and eventually got to an oldie with “Beep, Beep” before rolling on to “Sweet Mama Do Right.” These and other songs brought folks out of the crowd for some dancing in front of the stage.

The entire evening was one Quick had been looking forward to since he was signed to perform here.

“Not only is this my hometown, but this is coming back to where the roots of Swamp Soul comes from,” he said. “It’s just a special place in my heart — and it’s the home of Coastline.

“I love these folks,” he added.

For the better part of three hours, Coastline kept the enormous crowd toe-tapping, singing along and on their feet shagging. And as the sun went down, all of that got easier to do.

Jim Quick and Coastline are booked pretty solid, but won’t be far from home.

Over the next week, they’ll be performing at the following locations:

— Sunday in North Myrtle Beach at Deckerz.

— Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach at Fat Harold’s

— Thursday in North Myrtle Beach at Spanish Galleon

— Friday in North Myrtle Beach at Captain Archie’s

— Saturday in Greensboro at Giovanni’s

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]