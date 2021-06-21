Commissioners approve budget

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening with its main goal being to approve the upcoming budget.

After some discussion, the board decided to approve the budget which allows for an increase in pay for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The board also decided to change the allotted amount to be given to the Scotland County School System from the recommended $10.44 million to a lower number of $9.85 million with Darrel “B.J.” Gibson being the only one in opposition.

More information on the meeting will be available online tomorrow and in Wednesday’s newspaper.

