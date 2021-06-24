Carolina Hearts, DSS partner to collect new fans

LAURINBURG – A local business is urging area residents to donate a fan to help those without during the hot summer months.

Carolina Hearts will be hosting a Summer Fan Drive on Friday, July 2, at 1025 S. Main St. in Laurinburg from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With the usual southern summer heat on the rise, Carolina Hearts Home Care and the Scotland County Department of Social Services have partnered together and will be accepting donated fans for the elderly in the local area.

“Your support of our summer fan drive will do more than give someone relief from the heat,” said Kimber Bryant, recruitment and engagement coordinator at Carolina Hearts. “For our seniors, it could save their lives.”

Anyone who is willing to donate a brand-new fan — including tower fans, box fans, circular desk fans or other types — should plan to visit Carolina Hearts Home Care on July 2.

Anyone needing additional information can call Carolina Hearts at 910-387-4513.

Hunter Locklear is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.