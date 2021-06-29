City Hall being reopened to public Thursday

LAURINBURG – City of Laurinburg facilities and offices will be repoened to the public beginning on Thursday.

The drive-thru window at City Hall will only be accepting utility payments. For all other business or services conducted at City Hall, residents and customers are asked to come inside to the lobby and follow the signage to locate the department/office needed.

Masks are required to be worn at all times while inside the buildings for those that are not yet fully vaccinated, per CDC guidelines.