The Exchange begins community toy drive

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange will begin a July community collection drive on Wednesday to benefit the Live Like Madison organization.

The organization was created in memory of Madison Feedak of Laurinburg, a 7-year-old who passed away in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, in an effort to honor her heart for giving back.

The community collection drive will run through July 30 and will accept only new toys — items like Barbie Dolls, coloring books, crayons, Play Dough, Nerf toys, small stuffed animals, craft kits, Legos, Matchbox cars and trucks. Any packages must not be opened and no used items will be accepted.

“We haven’t had a community collection drive in a few months, so we are hoping folks will respond to this one in a big way,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “The children these items will benefit are going through a very challenging time, and they will appreciate getting these toys.”

All the items collected will be given to Live Like Madison organization’s “Madison’s Toy Chest,” which in turn will present them to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

“Our plan, as we are waiting on one toy chest to arrive, is to present these to SMH this month and will continue to stock their chests with toys for the pediatric patients who are admitted,” said Laura Feedak. “We are filling them with any toys, specifically toys that will be a distraction to the patients.

“The toys do need to be new because of hospital protocol,” she added.

Items can be dropped off at The Exchange office Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.