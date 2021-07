LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners met with the Board of Education on Wednesday to discuss the school systems budget and see if the two could find some middle ground.

The group was able to reach an agreement which left the final 2020-2021 budget set at $10 million.

