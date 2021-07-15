Jones hopes to build confidence with drama camp

LAURINBURG — Tyris Jones is looking to do more than just teach the young people of Scotland County about theatre during his nine-day camp.

The local storyteller will be holding the drama camp at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 19-23 and July 26-29 with a production at the end of the last day.

“I’ve been doing theatre since my childhood,” Jones said. “I did lots of plays in high school and then went to North Carolina Central University where I got my bachelors in theatre arts … I got into the storytelling world in about 2005 but I started it in college.”

Jones added the camp will not only have the students learning about production, costumes, staging and all the theatre aspects but also will help with their confidence.

“It can help with their self-esteem because we’ll also be focusing on how to present yourself, dictation and building confidence,” Jones said. “So there’s more to this than just learning about theatre and it can really help some of the kids.”

One of Jones’ favorite things about teaching the drama camps is watching the students improve.

“Kids are like sponges … they absorb everything,” Jones said. “You get some kids who come in who want to know more about theatre and you have others who just want to come in out of curiosity but it’s amazing to watch them step out of their comfort zone and see them blossom with what they’re doing.”

Jones added there will be lunch served every day and he will be helped out with the camp by multiple volunteers.

“I’m aiming to have 10 to 15 students and right now I have five signed up,” Jones said. “But we will be following CDC guidelines so I’m hoping to keep it in that number so that we’re able to do small groups so not only are we following the guidelines but also so the students are getting more one-on-one time.”

The cost of the class is $50 and to sign up visit https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp or Jones added he will be in the building at 10 a.m. on Monday for those who might want to sign up last minute.

“This is something different for the kids to do and it will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” Jones said.

The Storytelling Arts Center is located at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

