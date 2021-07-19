Candidates in East Laurinbyurg have until Friday to file for election

LAURINBURG — Three seats remain unfiled for in East Laurinburg — one for mayor and two for the town council — so the Scotland County Board of Elections, in accordance with state statutes, has extended the candidate filing period until Friday at noon.

That action is for the town of East Laurinburg only.

Through the first two weeks of filing. only Tyresa Haywood had filed for the town of East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners.

The filing period for the towns of Wagram, Gibson and Maxton came to a close on Friday last week. Those who filed their paperwork for seats in the upcoming municipal election were:

— Gwen Arrigon filed for the Gibson mayor’s seat

— Annie Chavis Taylor filed for the Gibson mayor’s seat

— Eric Stubbs filed for a Gibson commissioner seat.

— Howard Chavis filed for the Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Adam Lyles filed for the Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Barbara McRae Pierce filed for the mayor’s post in the town of Wagram

— Hyder Massey Jr. filed for a seat as commissioner in the town of Wagram

— Lori Reynolds filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners

— Robert McLaughlin filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners

— Marjorie Whitlock, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Greg Leech, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Tyresa Haywood, town of East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners

— Virgil L. Hutchinson, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Emmett (Chip) Morton, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Victor R. Womack Sr., town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— George Purcell, town of Wagram mayor

For the city of Laurinburg, Senate Bill 722 has postponed the city’s election until March 2022, which moved the candidate filing date until December.

W. Curt Vincent and JJ Melton can be reached at 910-506-3023.