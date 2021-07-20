WLNC welcomes Collins back on the air

LAURINBURG — A new-old voice has come to WLNC radio.

Yancy Collins has taken over the mid-day timeslot, and WLNC owner Gary Gallman is happy to welcome the Scotland County native back to the station.

“We’re very happy to have him at the station,” Gallman said. “He’s a local and he knows the community, plus he has experience in radio so we’re really looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Collins said he worked at the station back in the 1980s when he was in high school and he really enjoyed it. Now, as he recently began his new role, he’s excited about all he can potentially do.

“I actually approached Gary about the spot,” Collins said. “I had heard about Dave leaving and that Sandy was only going to be doing news, so I told Gary I was interested in the position. Then he luckily hired me.”

Collins said he’s mostly known by most people in the community as “Will and Stella’s dad,” but is looking forward to being able to be known as a part of WLNC.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Collins said. “I’m not sure yet what exactly I’m planning on doing with the time slot but I’m looking forward to figuring it out and keeping an open mind to feedback.”

Those wanting to listen to Collins time slot can listen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I love Scotland County and I feel like I’m able to bring a lot to the station,” Collins said. “I love talking to people and I’ve been enjoying getting to talk to them when they call in the station to request a song. So anyone who wants to tune in and hear a song give me a call and I’ll do my best to find that song for you.”

To request a song call 910-276-1300 and listen at FM 95.1 or AM 1300.

