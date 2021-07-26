Two dead in murder-suicide

WAGRAM — A well-known Scotland County husband and wife have died after a reported murder-suicide on Sunday.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey posted about the investigation on Facebook.

”This morning, the Scotland County Investigation Division with the assistance of the SBI responded to the Deercroft Community in reference to a shooting incident,” the post read. “With a very heavy heart, I am reporting the two victims were Mark Schenck, age 80, and his wife Bonnie Schenck, age 77.

“I considered them both as friends and I know many in the community felt the same way,” he added. “The incident only involved these two. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.”

According to Lt. Amanda Williams from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 a.m. Mark Schenck shot his wife before shortly after turning the gun on himself in their home in the Deercroft Community. Their daughter was reportedly in the home at the time and called 911 immediately.

It has not been released as to why investigators believe the incident occured.

“Mark and Bonnie were true servants of the community,” said Scotland County Commissioner Tim Ivey. “Their involvement in local activities will be greatly missed. Please keep their family in your prayers during this time.”

On Kersey’s Facebook page, many in the community shared their condolences to the family, who were particularly known for their involvement with the Republican Party, where Mark had served as the chairman for a number of years.

“We talked every day, discussing many subjects, including family,” said Linda Simmons. “My heart and prayers to her daughter, grandson and family in Indiana.”

Many shared they remembered Mark from his time working at Abbott Laboratories.

“In total shock and disbelief,” said. Ella Kelly Nickelson. “I worked with Mark at Abbott Laboratories and would often see him and his wife Bonnie in the grocery store. He would always smile and speak. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families and the Abbott Laboratories friends.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]