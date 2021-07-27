Shaw Academy principal gets named

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has announced the new principal at Shaw Academy.

Philip Boayue was approved for the post during Monday nights Committee of the Whole meeting. He will replace Brent Smith who has served as principal of the school since 2017 and will now be serving as principal of Scotland High.

“I am very grateful to be a new member of the Scotland County community,” said Boayue. “I look forward to building onto the great works Shaw Academy has produced and meeting the amazing students, staff, and community that make this such a remarkable place to be a part of.”

Boayue has worked in education for 18 years and currently serves as the assistant principal of Westover Middle School in Fayetteville, a position he has been in for four years. Prior to his administrative role, he served in various education positions as a science and social studies teacher in Cumberland and Wake County. He is also a 24-year United States Army veteran and is currently serving as a chief warrant officer in the United States Army Reserves.

“I am excited about the future of Shaw Academy under the leadership of Mr. Boayue,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “He is passionate about learning for all students and adults, believes in using data to guide interventions for success and has a gift for developing relationships. Mr. Boayue’s education, military, and community service experiences are a value-add to Scotland County Schools.”