LFD equipment is essential

LAURINBURG — Fire trucks are often seen traveling the streets of Laurinburg and, sometimes, the question arises on why they are being driven so frequently or why they are needed.

Fire Chief Jordan McQueen said these vehicles and the equipment on them are essential to day-to-day operations as well as emergency situations.

“Engine 11 and Engine 6 are the most used fire trucks you will see every day,” said McQueen. “Both are considered pumpers equipped as a service engine. They have equipment ranging from fire hose to hand tools, which help provide a service to all citizens.”

These two trucks are what the full-time staff drive every day to always be available for fire protection.

“You may see these trucks out daily doing, fire inspections inside the city as well as fire hydrant maintenance as we have over 1,000 we keep up with yearly. Meaning we paint, perform flow tests and clean them,” said McQueen. “We also perform pre-fire plans for all city and county buildings inside our 80-square-mile fire district.”

Ladder 1 is also one of the essential pieces of equipment the LFD has on hand but is not seen out and about quite as much.

“The ladder is used for high rise buildings inside our fire district such as Smithfield Hog Production, Carolina Wood Fibers, local motels and hotels and large homes,” said McQueen. “We also use it for high and low angle rescue county-wide.”

According to McQueen, the ladder truck is equipped with equipment that is equivalent to two fire engines.

“It is a 100-foot platform ladder with a 2,000-gallon-per-minute pump,” said McQueen. “This truck is important to the city and is a vital part of our insurance ratings for OSFM. If there are five or more buildings with 3,500 square feet or greater or five or more over three stories in height it is needed.

“It’s not all about heights so to speak, for example, big box stores that are larger than 3500 square feet can be difficult to reach but the ladder is able to reach the middle of them.,” McQueen added. “We have also used this truck to rescue paratroopers from trees and water rescues out of vehicles.”

Ladder 1 was purchased used in 2007 from Stephens Fire Equipment and according to McQueen, it is a 1997 model SPH100.

“We also recently acquired a second F-350 pickup from the NC Forestry Service and put it in service for outside woodland fires,” said McQueen. “This truck is a twin to the truck we already had and is a vital part of outside fires or fires in hard-to-reach areas that large engines can’t reach.

“Also we have currently added a Stewart Stephens old military vehicle for high water rescues as well as fires during high water and brush fires,” continued McQueen. “This truck is equipped with tools, saws and a skid unit with 250 gallons of water and 200 feet of hose.“

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department is also open back up to the public.

“Anyone who would like a tour and a look at what is on the trucks can call us to schedule one,” said McQueen. “We like to educate members of the community and get to know them.”

To schedule a tour or for information on the department call 910-276-1811.

