Larceny

LAURINBURG — Norris Storage Buildings reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $800.

LAURINBURG — Auto Recycling reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a catalytic converter.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lake Drive reported to the police department on Thursday two water filters valued at $20 were taken from their mailbox.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Institute reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had thrown a brick through a glass door causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone threw a cinder block through a glass window causing $200 in damages.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG —A resident of Sarah Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone took $3,422 out of her account via the CashApp.

LAURINBURG — Renew Life on Bigges Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons threw rocks through several windows.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had taken $718 from their bank account. There is a person of interest in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 36, of Duncan Street was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Ryan Watts, 32, of Dillon Drive was arrested Tuesday for possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Messiah Wilkerson, 28, of Marcellus Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breaking and entering along with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ladaryl McKinnon, 26, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Lamondrick Blue, 21, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and multiple traffic offenses. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 42, of Todd Circle was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Donald Chad Pate, 49, of Laurel Hill was arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrake Johnson, 43, of Winnabow was arrested Thursday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jessica Ward, 33, of Yadkin Avenue was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cyrpis Minor, 19, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday on warrants for threatening phone calls, assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.