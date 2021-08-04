Sheriff’s Office looking for school supply donations

LAURINBURG — For many parents with children going back to school in a few weeks, it’s difficult to provide the supplies their children need to be successful — but the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office will be out at Walmart until Friday for its “Stuff A Cruiser” event, which is collecting supplies for the “Back to School, Stay in School” event by the Scotland County NAACP.

“In 2015, we began working with the NAACP to help them get supplies to our children,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “Every year we have a week where we collect the items and the next week we go drop them off and fill the bags so they’re ready to go on Saturday for the giveaway. This year we’re only two days in and we’ve already collected more than we have in a week in previous years.”

This year due to the increase of items, the bags are being packed as the items get dropped off.

“This community has just been so giving and willing to help our kids,” Kersey said. “In years past the community has stepped up but this year it’s surpassed everything we expected, especially after last year not being able to get out and actively collect due to the pandemic. So this year I think we’re really going to be able to help a lot of kids.”

While the Sheriff’s Office is collecting items like notebooks, crayons or backpacks there is also the option to make a monetary donation which will be used to go buy more items.

“There are so many parents that are struggling and still don’t have jobs because of the pandemic so making sure their kids have what they need for school can be hard,” Kersey said. “I know I’ve been there when I was younger but we want to provide these kids with as much as possible so they can have a successful school year.”

Kersey added seeing the community come together for the children is one of his favorite things along with getting to see the students when they come to pick up their items.

“We separate the bags for high school, middle school and elementary school,” Kersey said. “So when the kids come up to get their bag they come to a certain area and it can get emotional getting to see them.”

The Sheriff’s Office will remind at Walmart for the rest of the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and items can also be donated at the Sheriff’s Office at 212 Biggs Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Back to School, Stay in School” event will be held on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Scotland High School. The event will feature a book bag and school supplies giveaway for all students. Each student must be present to receive and giveaway items.

