Pierce calls for more rental assistance

RALEIGH — On Wednesday, according to a press release, NC Rep. Garland Pierce and colleagues held a press conference to discuss the urgent problem of potential evictions across the state.

While the eviction moratorium that had ended on Saturday, it has been extended to Oct. 3, Pierce called this a “band-aid” covering the true problem at hand.

“Over 63,000 North Carolinians were likely to be evicted in the coming months without the eviction moratorium, with hundreds of thousands more unsure about whether they can make their next payment,” said Pierce. “However, hundreds of millions of dollars of rental aid sits, undispersed, to renters and landlords.”

According to the press release, Pierce argued for an overhaul of the process overseeing the distribution of this aid, claiming that it is simply too complicated for such a widespread issue. His proposition was to not only streamline this process but to allow landlords, with proper documentation, to use this aid to cover back pay.

“This way, renters will not face eviction currently, allowing them time to gain access to the remaining aid and landlords will be able to meet their obligations,” Pierce said.

Pierce and his colleagues also discussed the severity of this aid not being distributed and evictions occurring.

“Not only will landlords be out many months of payment, but tenants will also have difficulty finding new homes and with the new school year coming, this could pose serious difficulties for families,” said Pierce. “Eviction could contribute to the growing health concerns of the Delta Variant of COVID-19, which is already causing serious issues in many NC counties.”

Pierce called upon his colleagues to help cut through the red tape, mentioning that this is a nonpartisan issue and that it must be done to protect all North Carolinians.