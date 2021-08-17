Harling gets intoduced as newest Rotary member

LAURINBURG — David Harling recently retired from the State Farm Insurance agency in Rockingham and saw that as an opportunity to transfer his Rotary Club membership from his workplace home to his residential home.

On Tuesday, Harling, who has visited the Laurinburg club at times, officially introduced himself to the local membership.

“I retired two weeks ago after 45 years,” said Harlan, a lifelong resident of Laurinburg. “And with that, I started reflecting on my life — which led me to write about my life in 10 chapters.”

Those chapters included topics such as family, his early years in Laurinburg, high school years, the college years, coming home, scouting and more.

“I was born at Scotland Hospital when it was at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport,” Harling said. “And my early years were filled with baseball and scouting. my bike was the most precious thing I owned.”

“By the time I got to high school, I was interested in hunting and playing football — but also really fell in love with scouting,” he added. “Scouting became something that really fascinated and challenged me — could I climb that rope, could I build that fire?”

Harling attended college at Western Carolina College, where he found life as a fraternity member enjoyable.

“Fraternities get a bad rap, but in my case it really grounded me in a lot of ways,” he said.

While in college, Harling became an integral part of a campus leadership organization, but during his senior year, his father passed away back in Laurinburg.

“So I came home to work,” he said. Eventually he became more involved with scouting. One of his early memorable events was being able to take a group of scouts across the county visiting famous sites and backpacking before arriving at the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.

He soon became assistant county manager before taking on a career as a State Farm Insurance agent.

“I soon learned you can be a big fish in a little pond or a small fish in a big pond — it just depends what you want to do in life,” Harling said. “I was happy for the opportunity to be a big fish in a little pond.”

Over the years, Harling has been a member of the Jaycees, Optimists, Rotary, and Scotland County Health Care Board, among others.

As a scout, Harling has approved more than 180 Eagle Scout certificates.

“Now that I am retired, I’m trying to pay it forward,” he said.

Before concluding, Harling gave a shout-out to some of those who have inspired him — Jim Mason, Danny Caddell, Dr. Bill Purcell, John McLaurin, Charlie Buie and Craig Ellis.

Prior to Harling’s presentation, Rotarian Guy McCook took a moment to talk about the increasing COVID numbers in Scotland County. He said that, as of Tuesday morning,the hospital had a record number of 119 admitted with COVID, including 36 positives in the previous 24 hours, and seven patients awaiting a bed. He added that Scotland Memorial Hospital is now on total diversion.

“Please use whatever influence you have to convince those you know to get the vaccine,” Harling said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-50603023 or [email protected]