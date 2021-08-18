Storm leaves county relatively unscathed

LAURINBURG — Scotland County was the target of a powerful thunderstorm early Wednesday, but managed to come through it relatively unscathed.

According to Emergency Services Director Robert Sampson, there was not much damage reported and there were just a few isolated power outages.

“The storm passed through the early morning hours on Wednesday,” said Sampson. “We experienced some light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning during those hours.”

Sampson also said there were no damages or injuries reported.

WLNC radio station did however have a close encounter as the storm passed through the county.

“Lightning struck the area — I am not sure if it actually hit the building, but it came through the electrical system and caused the quality in our FM channel to not be as good as it usually is,” said Gary Gallman, owner. “Our AM channel was not affected by this.

“Fortunately,” Gallman added, “It did not take us off the air, it just caused some extra unneeded noise.”

Downtown Laurinburg also experienced some temporary outages in its lighting and stop lights.

Meteorologist Nick Luchetti from the National Weather Service out of Raleigh said this storm was part of a line of disturbances that stretched west toward the mountains.

“Further west of Scotland County there were tornado warnings with those storms,” said Luchetti. “These storms were remnants of what was left of Tropical Storm Fred.”

