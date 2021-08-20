City Council to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg City Council will meet on Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin in the city council chambers in city hall. The agenda includes the approval of several ordinances to allocate funds to different projects.

Other topics include an update on the North Fire Station and Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward will be talking about grants for locally owned small businesses.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]

