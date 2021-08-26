Parks and Rec, Pilot Club partner for park improvement

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Pilot Club of Laurinburg and will be installing an ADA-accessible swing at the Dragon Park on Turnpike Road on Friday.

“This swing is important to our park system because it is the first, fully compliant ADA feature in any park in Scotland County,” said Director Bryan Graham. “We look to incorporate more inclusive structures in our parks within the next few years with hopes of dedicating an entire inclusive feature to Hughes Park.”

Graham also said partnership is vital to the organization’s success.

“This project cost approximately $5,500 and the Pilot Club paid the entire balance,” said Graham.“Without the Pilot Club, this project might have been delayed for a few years.

“Working with them has been a great experience,” Graham continued, “and we look forward to potential partnerships in the future.“

This partnership, according to Graham, is the first between the two groups since he began his tenure.

“We are also looking to make improvements to the walking trail at Murray Park in Wagram, resurfacing the basketball courts at Gibson Park and improving the lighting at Jaycee Park basketball courts. We are also looking to add a climbing feature to the playground area,” said Graham. “These improvements total around $50,000 in park improvements for this budget cycle.

“In the past two years we have added over $300,000 in park improvements for Scotland County from 80,000 tax dollars,” continued Graham. “This is possible through partnerships, collaboration and grants with a 375% return on investment.”

