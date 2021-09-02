Ritz event gets moved to virtual

LAURINBURG — For the second straight year, the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s annual “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” is going virtual.

According to Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean, the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area have caused the event to switch back to a virtual status instead of an in-person event.

“We were hoping for an in-person event this year, so we had been planning it accordingly, but we were also prepared to have to move it virtually again,” Dean said. “Safety is our top priority and with the number of patients our hospital is seeing from around the county and our surrounding areas we felt it was best to have the event virtually.”

Despite being virtual last year the event raised $255,000 — $5,000 more than the year before. The event has been going on for 28 years to raise money to help support the Scotland Health Care System. Some programs include community health screenings and programs, scholarships, the foundation endowment and more.

“There are a million reasons for me to say thank you to the community for their support of not just the Foundation but of our health care system,” Dean said. “Without the support, we wouldn’t be able to provide services to those in the community who aren’t otherwise able to get the care they need.”

This year the event’s “Fund the Need” will benefit the “Free Mammogram Screening Program,” which helps provide free mammogram screening to women who are unable to afford the costs associated with getting a regular mammogram.

“This is something that is especially important to me, personally, so I’m happy that we’ll be able to help this program this year,” Dean said. “This is something that needs to be done regularly to make sure you’re staying healthy but there are people who are uninsured or who just can’t afford the costs associated with it to get a mammogram done so this program is there to help make sure they stay healthy.”

Dean added that this year that along with the rest of the Foundation staff and volunteers she’s more prepared going into the virtual event.

“After last year we learned some things,” Dean said. “But our main goal is to still make this a fun event for everyone even if it’s from their couch. We’re going to still be doing the silent auction, the wine wall, hopefully, some virtual entertainment and of course our raffle sponsored by Nic’s Pic Kwik.”

Dean added the silent auction items will be going up soon and will continue to be added as more items are donated.

“We have so many amazing and talented artists in our county and I love being able to highlight them in the auction,” Dean said. “From painters to stain glass makers to woodworkers, everything. If you want to give a piece of your work to be a part of the silent auction we would love to have it.”

“Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” will be held on Nov. 6 with more details forthcoming as the organizers work to fully move to planning a virtual event.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Dean said. “From underwriters to sponsors to guests to our health care workers and everyone else, I cannot say thank you enough for all of your support.”

For updates on the “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving,” follow the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page or contact 910-291-7551.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]