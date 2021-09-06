Man killed Monday in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was shot and killed on Monday morning.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, at 12:30 a.m. officers, responded to Wagram Street in response to a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene they found Tony O’Neal Blackmon, 45, of West Railroad Street laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. It was not released where Blackmon had been shot.

Scotland County EMS also responded to the scene and transported Blackmon to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

