Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Madera Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole two wallets, an identification card, a computer, a book-bag and $40 cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons took a catalytic converter valued at $480.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a purse with $5.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that the rear passenger window of their vehicle had been busted along with the tailgate handle valued at $150.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Thursday that $200 of damage was done to their front door.

LAURINBURG — Haynes Stone Farms on Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had driven through the crops on their property causing damage to about half an acre of crops. James Willy Seals, 69, of Turnpike Road was arrested for the damage and was charged with injury to crops. He was released on a written promise to appear.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 66-year-old of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that he had sent $5,000 in gift cards to an unknown individual believing that they were buying two motor vehicles off Facebook Marketplace.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Silver Hill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons used his debit card for $220 at AT&T.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 29, of Cooper Street was arrested Tuesday on warrants for simple assault and trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —David Ganus, 39, of Taylor Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Telford Cummings, 45, of Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breaking into a trailer, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $140,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Michelle McLaurin, 41, of Marston was arrested Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony Williamson, 37, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Thursday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises, simple possession of marijuana and failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $10,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cedric Henderson, 30, of Blue Woods Road was arrested Thursday on a warrant for injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Latish Ellison, 35, of South Pine Street was arrested Thursday on warrants for misdemeanor breaking and entering, injury to real property and trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Leroy Sampson, 44, of Bolivia was arrested Thursday for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ezekiel McLean, 22, of Sugar Road was arrested Thursday for simple assault, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was given a $5,000 bond.