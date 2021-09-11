A SPECIAL REMEMBRANCE

LAURINBURG — On a crisp and cool Saturday morning, as onlookers stood in the dewy grass in front of Laurinburg City Hall, a special American flag — one that’s red and white stripes were created from the 2,983 names of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and one that also flew recently over Ground Zero in Manhattan, New York City — was raised to half-mast to open a ceremony to remember that tragedy.

For an hour, at least, the morning was all about the red, white and blue … and remembrance.

“When it came across the news , it was so unreal,” said Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams about that day 20 years ago. “Nothing like that, of that magnitude, had ever happened in this country.

“There was such a range of emotions — from sadness to anger,” he continued.”We can’t let this country forget; we must honor those who lost their lives — we’ll remember this forever.”

Saturday’s ceremony, moderated by Dorothy Tyson, was commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in NYC, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

It was hosted by Scots For Youth Teen Court — just one of 100 communities and tribes in the nation to lead the first-ever 9/11 Flag Across America Memorials in Remembrance.

“It’s a sad day in all of America today,” said City Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans, “but it’s a good day for us to have this opportunity to remember.”

For a majority of the ceremony, one resident after another came to the microphone to read the name and short biographical information about one of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Some of those names were of employees in the World Trade Center and some were first responders.

Only a total of 50 names were read.

N.C. Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, recalled his own emotions of that day.

My world was shattered that day,” he said. “Our security was taken away (and) our world would never be the same.

“We should never forget,” he added. “We didn’t know them all, but we should honor them all.”

To end the ceremony, the special American flag was brought down, folded and presented by Laurinburg firefighters to Evans for the city.

