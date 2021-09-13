Car chase ends in Maxton cornfield

LAURINBURG — A reported larceny from Walmart led Laurinburg police on a car chase that ended in Maxton on Saturday afternoon.

According to Det. Jeremy White, Walmart contacted officers around 4 p.m. about a larceny from the store, where the suspects left in a 2002 Silver Lexus. Officers saw the vehicle leaving the Walmart parking lot and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver did not pull over when officers attempted to stop him, instead leading them on a car chase out of Laurinburg.

The chase ended in a cornfield just off Hwy. 83, where the driver of the vehicle fled the vehicle on foot. The driver was not caught, but was identified as 29-year-old John Strickland of Maxton. Warrants were obtained on Strickland for felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, aiding and abetting larceny and driving with a revoked license.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamlet.

Also in the vehicle were 23-year-old Golan Strimban of Old Johns Road and 38-year-old Brandy Barton of Maxton, both remained in the vehicle and were arrested at the scene.

Strimban was charged with aiding and abetting larceny and felony possession of meth. She was given a $5,000 bond.

Barton was charged with felony possession of meth, aiding and abetting larceny and failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $6,000 bond.

The Laurinburg Police Department is still looking for Strickland and asks that anyone who knows his whereabouts contact the police department at 910-276-3211.

