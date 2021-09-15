Fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival opens Friday

PEMBROKE — The fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival opens Friday at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on Main Street here.

The year’s event returns to the big screen with 18 new films directed by indigenous filmmakers, screening over two days and is presented by the North Carolina Museum of Art. In addition to original films, participants can expect live music, food and fellowship.

The festival opens with an outdoor screening of “RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” an electrifying look at the American Indian influence in popular music — despite attempts to ban, censor and erase Indian culture.

For tickets, passes and the full festival schedule visit https://www.cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.

***

School board adopts policy that mandates masks be worn inside

LUMBERTON — Students and staff members must continue to wear masks indoors, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education decided Tuesday.

School Board members voted during a regular meeting to adopt the N.C. School Boards Association’s face-covering policy. The vote did not change policies already in place, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

Board members mandated on Aug. 2 the wearing of masks for all students and staff members in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The School Boards Association’s policy was adopted Tuesday after Superintendent Freddie Williamson recommended it be adopted, in accordance with state law. The county School Board will vote each month to continue the policy or end it, as COVID-19 metrics change.

According to Senate Bill 654, Section 10, “For the 2021-2022 school year, all public school units shall adopt a policy regarding the use of face coverings by employees and students. The governing body of the public school unit shall vote at least once a month on whether the face covering policy should be modified.”

***

Town OKs letting gaming business operate 24 hours a day

ROWLAND — A round of applause met the Rowland Board of Commissioners’ decision Tuesday to do away with mandatory hours of operation for computer gaming facilities.

The commissioners voted unanimously to amend the town’s ordinance to allow the businesses to operate on a 24-hour basis if they choose to do so.

The hours of operations previously approved in the ordinance were 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sundays.

Commissioner Paul Hunt said seeing as how no other towns in the county have these type of regulations for gaming facilities, he had no problem with them operating for 24 hours, “if they can control it.”

“I don’t think it’ll cause any problems,” Hunt said.

***

City Council approves Discovery Place Kids contract renewal

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council approved a renewal for the lease for Discovery Place Kids.

The 10-year contract was originally signed on Dec. 14, 2011. After the expiration of this first term, the contract allows for DPK to renew their lease for three successive 5-year terms, with the first being available 180 days prior to the expiration of the initial term.

“It was a wise investment then and I think it’s a wise investment now,” City Manager Monty Crump said.

Mayor Steve Morris recalled multiple individuals that he’s talked to at the facility who have come to Rockingham, primarily for DPK. Those individuals were traveling to Virginia from Myrtle Beach and recognized Rockingham as a great stopping point.

“I’m real pleased with the first five years of them being here,” Councilman Gene Willard said, adding that it’s put the city on the map.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of the contract renewal.

From Champion Media reports