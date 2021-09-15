UNCP School of Education secures $1.1M grant to train American Indian educators

PEMBROKE – The UNC Pembroke School of Education has been awarded a five-year, $1.1 million federal grant to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers committed to serving American Indian communities.

The grant will support the First Americans’ Teacher Education (FATE) program, a pre-service training project for teachers. The FATE program provides financial support for future educators by reducing financial barriers and increasing enrollment and retention.

The primary goal is to increase the number of highly qualified American Indian teachers in Robeson, Hoke and Scotland counties and ensure educators are supported through an intensive induction program that assists beginning teachers.

“Our institution has a long track record of successfully competing for this grant award. As the current FATE project director, it’s a privilege to partner with public schools in Southeast North Carolina in providing highly qualified Native American teachers,” said Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education.

Leslie Locklear, who serves as FATE coordinator, is assisting with the program.

The FATE program is also designed to improve the first two years of teaching for newly certified American Indian teachers through a comprehensive mentoring and induction plan. FATE participants will participate in workshops to enhance test-taking skills and increase the pass rate for Praxis II assessments.

Participants will also be afforded extensive professional development centered around the cultural needs of Southeastern American Indian students. The first cohort will be admitted January 2022.

Educators trained and certified through the FATE program will develop a critical partnership with the program director, coordinator and instructional coach, who will serve as the two-year induction mentor.

The grant is being funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Indian Education Professional Development program