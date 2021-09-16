Damaged Belk Building awaiting a facelift

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University is working to repair the iconic Belk Building on its campus after the building was damaged three years ago during Hurricane Florence.

“In September 2018, the hurricane caused approximately $15 million in damages to the campus,” said Director of Public Relations and Media Michelle K. Habick. “Nearly three feet of water flooded the bottom floor of the Belk Center. Windows and doors were compromised by wind and rain.”

According to Habick, the building is currently home to the campus bookstore, Student Affairs offices and dining services — it looks out over the lake and is located on the residential side of the campus.

“We are not constructing a new building, as it was designated a national historic place in 2016,” Habick said. “We must maintain the original ‘look’ of our campus.”

“It is less of a ‘demolition’ and more just stripping everything interior to the bones,” continued Habick. “Over the last three years, we have been through many many hoops, hurdles, orange, yellow and red tape.

“Since this is a FEMA project,” Habick continued, “we are currently awaiting bids for the construction of the repairs and remodels.”

Renderings of the remodeling plans were not yet available at the time of this article.

“The Belk Building was remodeled and named for William Henry Belk in the 1970s and was one of the original buildings on campus. Construction was completed in 1961,” Habick said.

